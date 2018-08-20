Rudy Tries To Clean Up 'Truth' Comments: 'It's Like A Tree Falling In The Forest'

We begin last night's episode of "As the Truth Turns" with Rudy Giuliani making an appearance on Martha MacCallum's show to rehabilitate his absurd "Truth" comments on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd.

"If a tree falls in the forest?" Rudy asked quizzically, suggesting that if someone says a true thing but no one knows it's true, or someone contradicts it, then it's not true because, well, Rudy said it's not true.

MacCallum helped everything along by describing a "he said, he said" scenario where Trump says he didn't say anything to Comey in the White House but Comey says he did, which Rudy fears is a "perjury trap."

So look, let's just cut to the chase. Trump is a compulsive liar. He lies about things he doesn't even need to lie about, just because lying is his native tongue. Comey doesn't lie. He thinks he's a damned Boy Scout, but he doesn't lie, so Rudy is just grasping at...well, nothing.

"Truth is relative," he finally said.

I am old enough to remember when right wingers, especially the religious righties, railed against moral relativism, which is what Rudy did there and what he did throughout this entire segment. When he wasn't trying to say that Trump was a truth-teller and Comey was a liar, he was spewing shade at Chuck Todd, but his message was clear: "There are no absolute truths. Truth is always relative to some particular frame of reference."

There was a time in our culture when the right accused the left of engaging in this peculiar form of intellectual dishonesty, but now it is their province, and their excuse.

Lame. Rudy needs to go back to the rock he was under, crawl in his hidey-hole, and go away.