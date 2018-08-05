Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Last Sunday, after I got done with the Sunday shows, I watched Marcus Samuelsson's new PBS food show, "No Passport Required" highlighting the foods and entrepreneurship of immigrants to this country. The episode, a segment I've embedded above, focused on the Guyanese population in Queens, NY. Initially, I was interested because my niece lives there. I was pretty unfamiliar with Guyanese culture. But the more I looked at it, the more I realized how fascinating it is. Off the coast of South America, Guyana is a blend of Hispanic, Caribbean, African, Indian, Chinese and Portuguese cultures; basically a story of colonialism and immigration. And deep, deep poverty. So families have immigrated to the US to better their situations and children's futures. One of the participants in the show describe how he was left as a young teen to care for his siblings for eight years until his mother could afford to bring them here.

If it happened now, they would be incarcerated in detention centers, thanks to the Trump administration. They likely would not be eligible to be reunited with their mother, who would be deemed a unacceptable parent for "abandoning" them to seek a better life for them.

And beyond the obvious tragedy there, it's another tragedy in the loss that is to the culture here. These are people who want to make a life, to have success and put in long hours working and contributing to the economy. Sure, their skin is darker than the bulk of the GOP, but these aren't people to be afraid of. These are people to celebrate for the way they embrace the American Dream.

Too bad the nimrods in charge in DC are too fearful and too stupid to see it.

So, what's catching your eye this morning?