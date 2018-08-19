Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

My late grandmother was born in County Kavan, Ireland, 100 years ago this year, the year Ireland granted women the right to vote. She came to the US with her mother, escaping a violent marriage, at the age of two, the year that women got the right to vote in the US. She came to a country more than a little hostile to the Irish. My great-grandmother, with barely a sixth grade education, ended up starting a taxi business all on her own, growing it to three different dispatches in NYC. But she wasn't allowed to have a bank account without her husband. She couldn't get a mortgage either. However, she refused to let the restrictions on women limit her. She paid for my grandmother to go to college and nursing school. She bought homes with cash and used the rental income from them to help her family. In fact, my parents lived in one of my great-grandmother's rental properties while newlywed college students. My great-grandmother was an American immigrant success story. But my grandmother never forgot those humble roots. Never forgot the sacrifices my great grandmother made to provide for her. And she never forgot that here, in this country, she had a responsibility to make her voice heard.

This weekend marks the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Rights for women have changed radically in literally one lifetime. But we're in danger of having them set back again unless we all do what my grandmother drilled into my head from the time I turned 18: VOTE.

