Truth Finally Catches Up With Salena Zito's Both Siderism

[Above: From our archives, Salena Zeto normalizes Trump voters, July 2017.]

As we have discussed in the lit'rary criticism portion of this little blog in the middle of Middle America, the Beltway media's hot new genre is something I call Magic Ruralism.

Magic Ruralism (tm) noun: a literary or artistic genre in which realistic narrative and naturalistic technique are combined with surreal elements of political fantasy.

...just as Thrilling Detective and Detective Fiction Weekly were in the business of cranking out hard-boiled crime genre fiction for the titillation of their readers, so have The New York Times and the Washington Post gone into the business of cranking out True Tales Of Rust-Belt Trump Murricans! for the titillation of their readers.

Since the nomination and election of President Stupid pretty much nuked the Beltway media's delusions about what Murrica looked like out beyond the Potomac and the Hudson, our for-profit heroes of the First Amendment were faced with a stark choice: use their mighty First Amendment powers to do what journalism is supposed to do -- take a deep and unsparing look at critical problems affecting the public -- or use their mighty market-making powers to invent a genre of fiction which would resurrect and reify their shattered myths about the mysterious American Interior.

Spoiler: They went with the second thingie. Big time. Which brings us to the case of Ms. Salena Zito. From The Twitter, more than a year ago...

You see, over here on the dive-bar side of the internet, Ms. Zito has already been famous for quite some time for her proficiency at summoning just the right Beltway-folk-tale-friendly quotes from just the right sorts of hard-workin', God-fearin', swing-votin', salt of the Earth Americans at just the right time.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Her uncanny knack for conjuring the perfect profile of Middle America to make the Beltway media's ganglia twitch has been really something to see. On par with Tom Friedman's heroic ability to locate a cabdriver in Bangalore on his drive back to the airport who will say exactly what Mr. Friedman needs him to say to write off his travel expenses and button up his column, or Ron Fournier's superhuman capacity for turning every Republican atrocity into a sermon on Both Siderism.

In other words, this shit is both projectile-vomit-inducing and fall-down-and-roll-around hilarious to anyone who actually lives out here in the Real World, but to Prince Prospero and his courtiers as they revel inside their castle safely protected from the Red Death raging outside, these tall tales of life beyond the drawbridge are taken as Very Serious Gospel and remunerated as such.

From the Huffington Post today:

Take Salena Zito Neither Seriously Nor Literally On Trump Voters



Is the populist whisperer of Trump Country full of crap? You might not know who Salena Zito is off the top of your head...

Actually, I do.

Most of us out here in the Liberal trenches do.

But please continue.