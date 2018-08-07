Watchdog Confirms Trump's 'Wall' Is A Boondoggle Scam

Trump is pushing this stupid lie of a "Wall" idea because it's the one thing his base loves more than anything. Every other voting group disapproves. Axios:

In our new poll, Axios' Stef Kight writes, rural voters are Trump's iron wall of defense: They give him rock-solid backing on his overall immigration policy, as well as his signature issue — his proposed border wall. Their views are at odds with the majorities who disapprove of his policies in both cases.

Joe Scarborough let sarcasm do the talking:

MIKA: A new watchdog report shows major flaws in the Trump administration's long-promised border wall. JOE: This is actually a shock, because I thought for the first time he brought this up, I thought -- you know he's a builder. He's got everything figured out.

The GAO report points out that the Wall will cost way more than projected because Trump hasn't factored in rough terrain, land ownership. or even if the Wall can be physically supported along the entire border by often sandy parched terrain below.

They also mention land ownership and how long it might take to acquire the territory on which to build the Wall.

All of this is ridiculous. There is no wall, there is never going to be a wall. It's a campaign stunt to fool stupid voters into thinking there's an easy fix to a problem that doesn't exist. Stupid white voters who get mad when they have to press one for English think a "Wall" will make America White again.

Trump consciously lied to them. Joe Scarborough points out in the clip above that whenever the "energy" sagged at Trump's rallies, he'd get the crowd to chant "build that wall" to get the crowd on his side again. What a carnival barker.

If Trump was serious about building the wall, he would have called in the Army Corps of Engineers on Day One (and Congress would have happily paid for a report). Those professionals would have told the nation it can't be built and won't work. Instead we get a GAO report 19 months later that told us what we already knew.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trump's "plan" is to lie and pretend the wall IS being built, throw a tantrum over funding it, and continue to use the issue as a rallying cry for bigots.

Every chance you get, remind the Trumpers you encounter that Trump promised (lied) that Mexico would pay for it.

Trump administration could potentially waste billions of dollars on a border wall because it failed to fully account for factors like varying terrain and land ownership along the Southwest border, per GAO report https://t.co/FhJygaLhgA — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 7, 2018