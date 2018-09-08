'Active Measures' Director Explains To Bill Maher Why Putin Targeted Trump

Remember Active Measures, the documentary I wrote about last week?

Jack Bryan, the director, was on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher to talk about the movie. (Remember, it's on Netflix, Hulu, and iTunes.)

Russian intelligence looks for targets with profiles fitting M.I.C.E.: Money, ideology, compromise or ego, Bryan explained.

“I see three out of four right away,” Maher said. “He has no ideology, but you don’t need all four.”

Actually, you only need one, Bryan said.

Jackpot!

By the way, Maher loves to hit the point that Trump lost money on his casinos, as if Trump was too stupid to run them. There's a lot of accumulated evidence that Trump ran the casinos specifically as a money-laundering operation -- and we don't actually know how much money he made doing that.