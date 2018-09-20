Brian Kilmeade Puzzled Why Gender And Race Are Part Of Kavanaugh Discussion

Mensa-reject Brian Kilmeade wonders aloud why Joy Behar is upset that a handful of white male Republicans sit in judgment of Dr. Ford, and may confirm Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment regardless of the actual facts regarding her charges of sexual assault.

Gee, Brian, why are women so mad that a bragging sexual predator is the so-called president? Maybe there's a trend here?

When men report molestation by a priest decades later, it’s accepted as truth and public demands for justice.



When women report assault “late,” we are met with skepticism, criticism, and even death threats to our families (ask #DrChristineBlaseyFord!). #ThursdayThoughts #SMH — Amanda Brown Lierman (@AmandaK_B) September 20, 2018

Hmm. Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee do appear to have at least a COUPLE things in common, but I can't quite put my finger on it. pic.twitter.com/23mUADQLbn — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 20, 2018

Here's the full segment from "The View":