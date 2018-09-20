Brian Kilmeade Puzzled Why Gender And Race Are Part Of Kavanaugh Discussion
Mensa-reject Brian Kilmeade wonders aloud why Joy Behar is upset that a handful of white male Republicans sit in judgment of Dr. Ford, and may confirm Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment regardless of the actual facts regarding her charges of sexual assault.
Gee, Brian, why are women so mad that a bragging sexual predator is the so-called president? Maybe there's a trend here?
Here's the full segment from "The View":
Comments