Brian Kilmeade Puzzled Why Gender And Race Are Part Of Kavanaugh Discussion

By Frances Langum
Mensa-reject Brian Kilmeade wonders aloud why Joy Behar is upset that a handful of white male Republicans sit in judgment of Dr. Ford, and may confirm Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment regardless of the actual facts regarding her charges of sexual assault.

Gee, Brian, why are women so mad that a bragging sexual predator is the so-called president? Maybe there's a trend here?

Here's the full segment from "The View":


