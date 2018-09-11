C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Crime

Gary John Bassett adopted the name Johnny Strike and formed San Francisco punk group Crime in 1976. Late that year they released their first single "Hot Wire My Heart" which is considered by many as the first independent punk record released in the USA.

The band often scoffed the punk rock tagged and preferred to be known as “San Francisco’s First and Only Rock ‘n Roll Band.”

After Crime Johnny became a novelist. He passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.