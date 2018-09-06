C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Roger Waters
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters celebrates 3/4 a century on the planet today.
In 1984, he released his first official solo album The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking.
A year later, Waters left the 'Floyd. His departure set off a legal battle with the band regarding their continued use of the name and material.
What are you listening to tonight?
