C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Roger Waters

By Dale Merrill

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters celebrates 3/4 a century on the planet today.

In 1984, he released his first official solo album The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking.

A year later, Waters left the 'Floyd. His departure set off a legal battle with the band regarding their continued use of the name and material.

What are you listening to tonight?


