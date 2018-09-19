Fox's Earhardt Claims Jesus Joke At Emmys Is An Attempt To Silence Christians

Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt was upset that the hosts of the Emmy Awards made a joke about Jesus and tried to get her CBN friend to claim her religious freedoms are being silenced.

The ratings for the Emmys were at an all-time low, and Earnhardt knew the cause. Mocking Christians, of course.

How dare Michael Che make a joke about Jesus. Is that even permitted in America?

Ainsley asked her guest Jenna Browder from CBN how she reacted to the joke. She responded by saying the joke landed pretty flat and continued.

Browder replied, "I thought his comments were condescending and also pretty intolerant of anyone who is different from Michael Che or anyone outside of that Hollywood bubble."

Ainsley was on the warpath about any form of what she believed was Christian bashing and wondered why the Emmys didn't bring up Mohammad instead.

Newsflash Ainsley. As you've said many times, you believe we live in a Christian nation so why wouldn't American comedians focus on Christianity instead of making jokes about Kwanzaa or Judaism?

This is thin skin personified.

Browder was on to help Fox News energize Christians GOTV for the midterms because they blindly support an alleged serial sex assaulting prez who pays off his accusers.

Jenna said that her faith-based comrades follow Trump because he supports all of their goals.

Then Ainsley couldn't help herself and went to the ridiculous place.

Ainsley: "How do you handle this as a Christian? Do you feel like the mainstream media or do you feel like some in Hollywood are trying to silence you?"

Even Browder couldn't go this far.

She replied, "You know, again, it's a matter of really just standing strong, I think, for a lot of Christians and understanding their rights, freedom of religion and going to vote."

How does one Jesus joke get turned into "The Emmys are trying to silence Christians?"

Browder works for the Christian Broadcast Network and Earhardt works for Fox News. No silencing there, right?

Even Greg Gutfeld said those complaining about the joke are "snowflakes."