Jen Psaki Says Out Loud What Everyone Assumed, Trump Leaked His Own Comments

When Dear Leader whined yesterday that his 'off-the-record' comments to the press were 'leaked,' most people who have watched Trump long enough immediately got suspicious. Trade talks with Canada haven't gone well, and Trump needed someone to blame. The stench of rotten fish was strong in the air. One, because that never happens and two, Trump is a habitual liar.

Some refrained from stating the obvious, that it was deliberate. Jen Psaki went further than most, stating the most logical conclusion that it was Trump himself. We don't know for sure, but everything we've seen from this narcissistic psycho points in that direction.

Source: Raw Story



Jen Psaki, former White House Communications Director under Barack Obama, said that leaks rarely happened under her position. “It’s important to note I worked with the Bloomberg reporters for eight years in the White House, and never once did they violate anything I said off the record or anything President Barack Obama said off the record,” Psaki said. She added, “There is no way it comes from them, and that’s what they are accused of. There is a question as to whether it was somebody [else.] The transcripts typically go around broadly. Even whether Trump himself because we're in bizarro-land . That’s possible.”