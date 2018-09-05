Man Denouncing 'Witchery' Rams Local Fox Station; Conservatives Blame Dems, Chuck Todd

This incident does not seem to have had a left- or right-wing political motive:

A pickup driver repeatedly rammed the KDFW-TV (Channel 4) studios in downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning, ranting about treason and an officer-involved shooting, police said.... The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Michael Chadwick Fry, scattered papers everywhere, Channel 4 reporter Brandon Todd said. He was later arrested. The papers he scattered were printouts of WFAA coverage of a prior arrest, when Fry was a passenger in a pickup that his companion rammed into a police car at a traffic stop. An officer shot and killed the driver, 21-year-old Roberto Hernandez. "They tried to kill me. And they missed. And hit him," appear scribbled in the margins of the story. "They used brainwashing tactics." ... Dallas police spokeswoman Debra Webb said Fry was "obviously in an agitated state." He was upset about an officer-involved shooting in another city, a subject addressed in the papers he scattered.

The 2012 incident is described in this news story. If the story is accurate, Hernandez deliberately put his vehicle in reverse to smash it into a patrol car, and he was shot and killed for that, while Fry escaped injury.

This morning Fry drove his pickup truck into the KDFW studios for ... I'm not sure what reason. Here's a flyer he'd created:

Some of the papers the suspect was carrying when he repeatedly rammed his truck into the @FOX4 building ranting about a police involved shooting pic.twitter.com/LNZMiNLsal — Natalie Solis (@Fox4Natalie) September 5, 2018

This is a copy of a story from Dallas station WFAA (an ABC affiliate) with handwritten accusations of not only "high treason" but "witchery" on the part of a "mob of females."

Whatever happened in 2012, I think it's safe to say that Fry is not entirely sane.

However, because the incident this morning took place not at ABC affiliate WFAA, but at KDFW -- which is a Fox affiliate -- many on the right rushed to judgment. PJ Media:

A man rammed his truck into the studios of Dallas Fox affiliate KDFW earlier this morning, just two days after Meet the Press host Chuck Todd published an article calling on his media colleagues to "start fighting back" against Fox News....

↓ Story continues below ↓ According to Todd, Fox News is the face of a 50-year vilification campaign targeting corporate media.

FrontPage Mag:

MAN RANTING ABOUT "HIGH TREASON" AFTER CRASHING TRUCK INTO FOX STUDIOS IS NEW DEM 2020 FRONTRUNNER Move over Joe Biden. You're old news, Bernie Sanders. Go write another Pow Wow Chow cookbook, Elizabeth Warren. The 2020 Dem field has a new frontrunner who's even more committed to "resistance" than any of them. ... Sorry Cory Booker, fake tears and anger won't do it. Kirsten, you want to make it to the front of the pack, you need something more than socialism. You need to repeatedly crash a truck into a FOX affiliate.

Twitchy:

“Rhetoric clarification” needed: Did today’s attack at the Fox 4 studio in Dallas have anything to do with anti-Fox rhetoric from Brian Stelter, Mayor de Blasio and Chuck Todd? ...can we blame Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy and Chuck Todd for their extremist rhetoric about Fox News as the catalyst for this attack? Those are their rules and all:

I would just like rhetoric clarification. Clearly Stelter, de Blasio and Darcy's daily attacks on Fox played a part in this. As did Chuck Todd's op ed in the Atlantic about "Fighting back". Those are the rules here right? https://t.co/sHO5pd7VOO — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2018

Nope. Sorry.

