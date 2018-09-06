'Bring The Charges': Mutinous Dems Release Confidential Documents To Press In Kavanaugh Hearing

Today's third and final Kavanaugh hearing started with a bang.

Sen. Chuck Grassley gaveled in to start the hearing, and addressed the controversy over the public release of confidential documents, saying Dems "only have themselves to blame if they didn't get the documents they wanted."

Sen. Cory Booker then announced he will release documents marked "committee confidential" to the public because the GOP has blocked the release of most Kavanaugh documents.

Calling it a "Spartacus moment," Booker said he will defy Senate rules on confidentiality to release a document on "racial profiling," and said there is no rule to prevent him. "Nothing in the Senate Standing Rules or Judiciary Committee Rules grants Grassley sole authority to designate documents ‘Committee Confidential’ or prohibit their public release,” he said.

"Bring the charges," Booker said, daring Grassley to expel him. The other Democrats on the committee backed him up, saying they should also be held responsible.

Grassley wanted Dems to request confidential documents in advance, which of course Republicans would then share with the White House and Kavanaugh to prepare.

Of course, the Senate isn't going to expel any senator, so Booker and the other Dems aren't really risking much by defying them. But it's a welcome show of Democratic spine.

Update: Read Booker's released emails about racial profiling here.