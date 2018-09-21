Login
Open Thread - One Last Jump In The Pool, 2018
By
Frances Langum
9/21/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
CLTV
Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Must Not Be Weaponized: 'Now It's Trump, Who's Next?
Politics
AM Joy Panelists Agree On Mueller's Next Target
Politics
Manafort Offers Mueller An Inside Look At The Trump Campaign
Politics
NEW: Michael Cohen May Be Cooperating With Mueller Too!
CLTV
Manafort Lawyer's Statement: 'He Wanted To Make Sure His Family Is Safe'
Latest
Pool stunts to end out the summer.
Misc
Open Thread - One Last Jump In The Pool, 2018
Slowcore royalty enters their silver anniversary
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Low
When given a chance to compliment their opponent, Beto takes the high road while Cruz makes numerous despicable digs. Beto nails him, declaring "True to form".
Politics
Cruz Takes One Last Chance To Get A Dig In, Beto Says 'True To Form'
For some reason, anonymous second- and third-hand sources are worthy of "breaking news" status.
Politics
New York Times Tries To Get Rosenstein Fired
Sen. Collins blasted Trump for attacking the possible victim of sexual assault during the Judge Kavanaugh hearing.
Politics
'Completely Inappropriate And Wrong': Susan Collins Blasts Trump's Tweet
Latest from CLTV
At the end of the Texas Senate debate, each candidate was asked to say something they admired about the other. Beto O'Rourke praised Cruz' dedication while Ted Cruz used a partisan attack.
CLTV
'True To Form': Beto O'Rourke Takes The High Road; Cruz Throws Slime
Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, Debate #1: Cruz is sleazy and partisan; Beto dances on higher ground.
CLTV
Ted Cruz Likens NFL Players Kneeling For Anthem With Flag-Burning
There appears to be a very big difference between what Andrew McCabe says Rosenstein said and what the New York Times is reporting. Liz Holtzman debunks all of it in a few seconds.
CLTV
Serious Or Not? 'What Do You Want Me To Do, Andy? Wear A Wire?'
Sen. Susan Collins voiced her frustration at Trump for criticizing Christine Blasey Ford via Twitter for not reporting the alleged sexual assault to the police immediately.
CLTV
Sen. Susan Collins: [Trump's] 'Tweet Was Completely Inappropriate And Wrong'
Good on Chris Hayes for taking a moment in his show to point this out.
CLTV
All In: Mike Pompeo Prefers Arms Sales To Civilian Lives In Yemen
Comments