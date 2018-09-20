Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Quote Of The Day
By
Frances Langum
9/20/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
CLTV
Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Must Not Be Weaponized: 'Now It's Trump, Who's Next?
Politics
AM Joy Panelists Agree On Mueller's Next Target
Politics
Manafort Offers Mueller An Inside Look At The Trump Campaign
Politics
NEW: Michael Cohen May Be Cooperating With Mueller Too!
CLTV
Manafort Lawyer's Statement: 'He Wanted To Make Sure His Family Is Safe'
View more »
Latest
from Andy Borowitz
Misc
Open Thread - Quote Of The Day
The latest attempt by the right to distract from sexual assault allegations is to point at another classmate and suggest it was him!
Politics
Ed Whelan's Desperate Doppelganger Theory Won't Save Kavanaugh
Molten metal spews out of a garage
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With George Brigman
Ralph Norman is a good ole boy, and his "joke" proves it.
Politics
SC Rep Leads Off Debate With 'Joke' About Supreme Court Sexual Assault
Mike Davis, Chief Counsel to Nominations, has already made up his mind about Kavanaugh. He's probably not the only one.
Politics
Chuck Grassley Aide 'Unfazed' And 'Determined To Confirm' Kavanaugh
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Latest from CLTV
Republicans will twist themselves into all kinds of shapes to try to exonerate Kavanaugh. Rachel's not having it.
CLTV
Rachel Maddow Unpacks Ed Whelan's Absurd Doppelganger Theory
Rep. Ralph Norman opened his debate with Archie Parnell in South Carolina by joking about Justice Ginsburg being fondled by Abraham Lincoln.
CLTV
SC Congressman Jokes About Sexual Assault Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Grassley's claim they've done everything they can to contact Dr. Christine Blasey Ford "is such bullsh*t I can't even believe it."
CLTV
Sen. Mazie Hirono Calls Bullsh*t
Stephanie Ruhle wonders aloud where the other accusers are against Kavanaugh.
CLTV
Stephanie Ruhle: 'We Haven’t Seen A Trail Of Other Accusers' Against Kavanaugh
Trump's favorite cable show was all for giving Trump aides lie detector tests to root out those leaking information to the press, but suddenly they can't be trusted if applied to Judge Kavanaugh.
CLTV
'Fox And Friends' Was For Lie Detector Tests Before They Were Against Them For Judge Kavanaugh
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments