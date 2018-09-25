Open Thread: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Kavanaugh!'

A bit of genius here. Co-starring Kellyanne Conway.

Source: Advocate



Satirist Randy Rainbow has churned out another timely political musical parody. This time, to the tune of the title song from Camelot, he skewers Republicans for their unwavering support of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, a man multiple women have now accused of sexual assault.

“Republicans assumed he was a shoo-in. Political control was all they saw. But look whose reputation’s now in ruin. Judge Kavanaugh,” Rainbow croons.