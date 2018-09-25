Open Thread: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Kavanaugh!'

By Scarce

A bit of genius here. Co-starring Kellyanne Conway.

Source: Advocate

Satirist Randy Rainbow has churned out another timely political musical parody. This time, to the tune of the title song from Camelot, he skewers Republicans for their unwavering support of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, a man multiple women have now accused of sexual assault.

“Republicans assumed he was a shoo-in. Political control was all they saw. But look whose reputation’s now in ruin. Judge Kavanaugh,” Rainbow croons.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV