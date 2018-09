Seriously, the snowflakes on the right are melting over how "political" were the funerals of John McCain and Aretha Franklin.

Candace Owens' on the John (what did he do for a living?) McCain funeral stood out. Note she doesn't acknowledge that McCain planned his own funeral:

This new trend of using funerals and eulogies to deliver political messages is really quite disgusting.



Sympathy from death as means to sway public opinion is next level corrupt.



Everyone involved should be ashamed of themselves. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2018

I actually agree with you—Just commenting that since their family decided to turn his death into a DNC swamp spectacle, I’m not going to feign sympathy.



This is nothing more than prime time political grandstanding and I’m over it. https://t.co/TkJTvDYnFE — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2018

Leftist propaganda does not work on me—even when it comes in the form of a lavish funeral. #McCainMemorial — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 1, 2018

Aretha Franklin and John McCain's funerals have been political, even spiteful, and it's actually kinda gross. If Trump is in your head that much, that you want him referenced at your FREAKING FUNERAL, you have issues. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 1, 2018

Of course the Aretha Franklin funeral reaction was off the chain.

Laura Ingraham attacks Aretha Franklin's "gratuitous" and "political" funeral https://t.co/QHWliLRrnm — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) September 1, 2018

Aretha Franklin's funeral: 8 hours is not a funeral; it's a telethon. Why must Democrats make funerals political? Listening to Sharpton, Stevie Wonder, and others, criticize President Trump made me think of when Trump challenged the African-American community during the 2016 — CalThomas (@CalThomas) September 1, 2018

“Why would they get political at Aretha’s funeral?” Ummmm do you know the meaning bring Respect? Do y’all know who her father was? What she’s stood for? She was political — josh brolin as thanos & cable. (@_adrxante) September 2, 2018

And Oliver Willis points out why.

I can't say for certain it happened here w the Franklin funeral but there is a strain of America that loves to police the black church experience. Its "too" happy. Its "too" political. I don't have a lot of personal experience with it, TBH, but the black church is just different.

AND THIS:

Here’s my problem with saying a eulogy is an “implicit critique of the president.”



It is impossible to praise someone’s commitment to American values or highlight admirable character traits without implicitly criticizing Trump bc he doesn’t believe in them and he has none. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 1, 2018