Trevor Noah Sets Fire To Chuck Grassley's 'Woke Bae' Feminism

Thursday night's Daily Show covered the Kavanaugh hearings with a sharp edge against the angry "a**holes" defending the prep school frat boy:

Chuck Grassley was trying to hard to not appear to be a sexist a**hole, he appeared to be a sexist a**hole. 'Shut up lady, I need to tell you how much I respect you. Hashtag Woke-Bae"

Brett Kavanaugh: “Good Lord! This guy was such an asshole it looked like he was auditioning for a Snickers commercial. You could feel real Brett coming through.”

Trevor Noah has one line Lindsey Graham: "Phone call coming in: Merrick Garland says hi."