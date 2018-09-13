Trump's Tweets On Puerto Rico TODAY May Cost Republicans The Senate

By Tengrain
Trump's Tweets On Puerto Rico TODAY May Cost Republicans The Senate

Tweet, Twit, Twat.

Trump: The quicker f*cker-upper


wait for it:

Man, those crafty Puerto Ricans, dying to embarrass Prznint Stupid.

Folks – if anyone is in the path of the storm, get the heck out. Let Trump’s FIRST Katrina (Hurricane Maria) be your guide, and don’t stick around for his SECOND Katrina (Hurricane Florence) to hit. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors

Editor's Note: The poll numbers against Republicans were bad before Trump blamed the dead for hurting him politically.


