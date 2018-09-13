Trump's Tweets On Puerto Rico TODAY May Cost Republicans The Senate

Tweet, Twit, Twat.

Trump: The quicker f*cker-upper

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

…



wait for it:

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Man, those crafty Puerto Ricans, dying to embarrass Prznint Stupid.

Folks – if anyone is in the path of the storm, get the heck out. Let Trump’s FIRST Katrina (Hurricane Maria) be your guide, and don’t stick around for his SECOND Katrina (Hurricane Florence) to hit. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors

Editor's Note: The poll numbers against Republicans were bad before Trump blamed the dead for hurting him politically.