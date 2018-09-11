The World Laughs As Trump Promises To 'Write The Real Book'

I've blocked Trump on Twitter because really.

I blocked him last week. At this point his tweets are irrelevant. The anonymous op-ed proves he's not in charge. https://t.co/aqh32RFhSp — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 11, 2018

And yet today the world is laughing so hard at this one I couldn't avoid seeing it:

The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

"I'll write the real book!"

Trump has never written a book in his life. So it won't be him, he won't write it, it won't be "the real," and the word "book" is used very loosely here, too.

But betcha Regnery Press will pay him for it, if he's not in jail or exile.

In the often said words of Donald Trump, "Many people have told me" that this tweet is worth ridiculing.

Seth Meyers (video above) said about "writing the real book":

Please do that! I would love to see you try to write a book by yourself without a ghostwriter. And I mean a real book, not one of your airport books because I’m pretty sure those books have exactly one word on each page. I’m talking about an actual book with chapters and an appendix. Of course, if you tell Trump that you need an appendix, he’d probably say, ‘Fine, take Eric‘s.' I gotta say I love imagining sitting at a typewriter and punching away at the keys with his stubby meat paws. He either types one finger grandpa style or with palms open as if he’s playing Whack-A-Mole.

So Trump predictably trashes legendary, Pulitzer Prize winning author/reporter Bob Woodward’s book, “FEAR” and suggsts

that it’s a joke and that “...I’ll write the real book.”

