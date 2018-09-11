The World Laughs As Trump Promises To 'Write The Real Book'
I've blocked Trump on Twitter because really.
And yet today the world is laughing so hard at this one I couldn't avoid seeing it:
"I'll write the real book!"
Trump has never written a book in his life. So it won't be him, he won't write it, it won't be "the real," and the word "book" is used very loosely here, too.
But betcha Regnery Press will pay him for it, if he's not in jail or exile.
In the often said words of Donald Trump, "Many people have told me" that this tweet is worth ridiculing.
Seth Meyers (video above) said about "writing the real book":
Please do that! I would love to see you try to write a book by yourself without a ghostwriter. And I mean a real book, not one of your airport books because I’m pretty sure those books have exactly one word on each page. I’m talking about an actual book with chapters and an appendix. Of course, if you tell Trump that you need an appendix, he’d probably say, ‘Fine, take Eric‘s.'
I gotta say I love imagining sitting at a typewriter and punching away at the keys with his stubby meat paws. He either types one finger grandpa style or with palms open as if he’s playing Whack-A-Mole.
