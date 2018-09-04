Yes, The Supreme Court Is Rigged For GOP Business, 5-4

This Kavanaugh hearing is such a sham, but if we're going to have it, more Sheldon Whitehouse, please. The Rhode Island Democrat brought the heat this morning to the existing Roberts court, pointing out that under Roberts, cases friendly to big Republican business interests were accepted for hearing by the top court 73 times, and the conservative interest won, in Whitehouse's words, "every damned time."

It's no wonder there's so much investment, thievery, and corruption to keep the court in their hands. It's always been about the Supreme Court and tax cuts.

Whitehouse also took on Kavanaugh personally, pointing out his earlier statements in favor of protecting "a president" from the consequences of a criminal investigation. Not so much when it was Democrat Bill Clinton, eh?

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to Brett Kavanaugh: "If you are in that seat because the White House has big expectations that you will protect the president from the due process of law, that should give every senator pause" https://t.co/PiEe7WVkrH pic.twitter.com/YmCCnsNFtt — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2018