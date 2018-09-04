Yes, The Supreme Court Is Rigged For GOP Business, 5-4

By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
up

This Kavanaugh hearing is such a sham, but if we're going to have it, more Sheldon Whitehouse, please. The Rhode Island Democrat brought the heat this morning to the existing Roberts court, pointing out that under Roberts, cases friendly to big Republican business interests were accepted for hearing by the top court 73 times, and the conservative interest won, in Whitehouse's words, "every damned time."

It's no wonder there's so much investment, thievery, and corruption to keep the court in their hands. It's always been about the Supreme Court and tax cuts.

Whitehouse also took on Kavanaugh personally, pointing out his earlier statements in favor of protecting "a president" from the consequences of a criminal investigation. Not so much when it was Democrat Bill Clinton, eh?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV