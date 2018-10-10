Added To The Never-Ending List: Babysitting While Black

I swear to god, white people are such a menace.

A white woman followed and harassed this black brother who was babysitting two white children and called the police.



THIS IS NOT OK!



Today's entry into the annals of "Anything While Black" introduces us to Walmart Wanda, who takes it upon herself to intrude upon Corey Lewis, who happens to be Black, and the two children he's babysitting, who happen to be white. He is doing his job, and very well. The kids are happy, being fed, safe, with an adult they trust and know, but Walmart Wanda only sees a Black man with two white children, and, by god, she cannot let that shit stand.

She followed them to his car, confronted him, and, get this, FOLLOWED HIM HOME IN HER CAR to make sure the kids were alright. Not satisfied, she did what so many racist white people do - she called the police.

The police officer showed up, questioned Lewis, and then questioned the children, making them get out of the damn car. The kiddos kept their cool, and were obviously raised right, because they told the officer the real asshole was Wanda who was stalking them and interrupting their lunch with Mr. Lewis (okay they didn't word it exactly like that...)

As an aside, In the video, you can hear the pain in Mr. Lewis' voice when the officer first wants to talk to the kids, then make them get out of the car. It didn't seem like pain on behalf of himself. It seemed to me like pain for the kids. Like he was trying to protect them from being questioned by the police. I'm gonna throw out a wild theory, here, and say Mr. Lewis knows what that particular fear feels like, and wanted to spare the kids in his charge, kids he cares about, from having to experience it. They are 10 and 6. To no avail, of course, but I thought it was worth mentioning.

Then the officer called the children's parents. According to the local CBS reporting:



↓ Story continues below ↓ David Parker and Dana Mango were in disbelief. “I said are you saying that because there’s an African American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned and he said I’m sorry ma’am that’s exactly what I’m saying,” Mango told CBS46. The East Cobb couple arranged for Lewis to babysit their children weeks ago. Their son attends his youth mentor program called ‘Inspired by Lewis’. The parents believe Lewis was stalked, harassed and questioned by police. “B-W-B which I guess is the new thing, babysitting while black,” said Parker. Parker and Mango said they don’t believe that the woman was trying to protect their children because they never showed any signs of being in danger.

That. Is. Correct. Walmart Wanda WAS NOT trying to protect their children. She was trying to get Mr. Lewis arrested when all he was doing was his job — and beautifully, it turns out. A neighbor came out to attest to that during the whole incident as well. And SHE dropped the beautiful nugget of info...the kids' mom is a lawyer.

Hear that, Wanda? Do YOU HAVE A LAWYER, WALMART WANDA? Because as I understand it, the news station is investigating to find out your actual identity. And I am just waiting — waiting for the day when cops begin writing tickets to the racists making these bogus phone calls. Even better, charge them with harassment and abuse. Apparently, in Colorado, "bias-based harassment" is a crime...