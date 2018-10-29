LOL: Alex Witt Thinks GOP 'Changing Their Tune' On Pre-Existing Conditions

On Sunday's show, Alex Witt asks Rep. Gerry Connolly if Republicans have "successfully co-opted the narrative on healthcare" for the midterms (without pointing out the fact that they're lying about their support for preexisting conditions coverage) and whether their fearmongering over Democratic oversight will work.

It's not enough to point out the "change in tune" that Republicans are making to voters that all of a sudden they are for protecting pre-existing condition coverage.

First of all, they're not. It's a lie, and there's a lawsuit going through right now that would remove that protection from the law, being pushed by Republican AG's. If you're for those protections, stop the lawsuit.

Take it away, Barbara Streisand!

The Republican candidates are all lying, just like Trump, about protecting pre-existing conditions. They either voted to repeal #Obamacare or have joined a lawsuit to end it. https://t.co/aywowIbPbJ #ACA — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 22, 2018

Second, they must be held accountable for their 70+ votes to repeal the ACA with no viable replacement.

Take it away, AARP!

Congress: We didn’t forget how you voted on those bad #healthcare bills last year. We’ve kept tally - and now our 38 million members can hold you accountable this election. https://t.co/LKtxEbGpUq #Midterms2018 #AARPVotes pic.twitter.com/yj41judlH0 — AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) October 24, 2018

Third, no one trusts Republicans to protect the OTHER medical program that protects even more people with pre-existing conditions, Medicare. Mitch McConnell has said OUT LOUD he wishes he could "rein in" Social Security and Medicare.

Take it away, Maxine Waters!

McConnell, if you think you're going to get away with taking from seniors after you have given to the rich, you have another thing coming. We will not allow you to touch #SocialSecurity, #Medicare, or #Medicaid to make up for your wild tax cuts for corporations & the rich. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 23, 2018

Alex ran without commentary numerous ads and speeches where Republican candidates LIED about their record on this issue. That's journalistic malpractice.

As a teaser, @alexwitt just ran 20 seconds of Republicans saying "I support preexisting conditions?" The problem is, that's all that most people will ever see of that story and come away believing the GOP bullshit. Thanks for nothing, Alex

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Count Shoqula (@Shoq) October 28, 2018

At the end Alex fear mongered about what might happen if the voters give Democrats "unlimited subpoena power."

You mean like Benghazi baby parts Sidney Blumenthal murdered Vince Foster Whitewater Christmas Card list travelgate Solyndra the tarmac and HER EMAILS?

No, Alex, GOD FORBID someone should look into "whether" Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation or violated the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution of the United States of America.