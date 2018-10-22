Carl Bernstein: Trump Is Waging An Unprecedented War On Truth

On Sunday, former Watergate reporter extraordinaire Carl Bernstein told Reliable Sources that there's never been a president like Donald Trump, who has waged a war on the truth and "his default position is to use untruth to go toward his objectives."

Trump has also consistently called the media "the enemy of the people," celebrated violence against them and even and wished he could change the laws so he could legally punish them as well.

Trump has been channeling the beliefs and positions of authoritarian leaders and totalitarianism from countries that rule with an iron fist.

CNN host Brian Stelter asked Bernstein, a CNN analyst his opinion on how Trump had been acting.

Stelter: "This is the week President Trump called Stormy Daniels "horseface," and then praised the body slamming of a journalist in Montana, and there were huge cheers for it. There's a lot to get through here and I want to bring in the one man who can help us do it, Carl Bernstein."

Carl, you've been saying to me this is -- this is the war on truth. We are seeing a war on truth and is President Trump winning that war? It's not just President Trump who's winning that war, it's the forces of those who believe in untruth and paramount among those forces is Donald Trump in the way he looks at the world.

Bernstein replied, "Look, we have had presidents in the past who have lied. There's no question about that but what we have never had is a President of the United States who uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies, his beliefs, and his way of approaching the American people and engaging with the world, that his default position is to use untruth to go toward his objectives.

He continued, "...we have a president who does not believe in truth as the force that ought to be our objective in policy and who we are as a people. This is far different than anything we have -- we have experienced --- "

Just today Trump tweeted this out without a shred of proof and was quickly rebuked, but it still has a caustic effect on our society.