C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Death Valley Girls

By Dale Merrill

Ever seen the short flick "Andy Warhol Eats A Hamburger?"

It seems that Los Angeles rock-n-roll band the Death Valley Girls have.

And instead of them appearing in a clip of the same sort for the song “Disaster (Is What We’re After)” from their brand new album Darkness Rains, the video's director, Kansas Bowling, got Iggy Pop to play the role of the pop-art paladin.

What are you listening to tonight?


