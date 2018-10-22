Explosive Device Found Near George Soros' New York Home

This was utterly predictable with all of the high-pitched, anti-Semitic, hateful rhetoric spewing George Soros' way lately.

An hour or so ago, police detonated an explosive device left outside George Soros' upstate New York home.

A statement from the Bedford Police Department said, “An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police.”

Police detonated the package. It didn't explode on its own, and now the investigation will begin to discover which specific Hater McHateFace thought they would please Dear Leader by trying to blow up an octogenarian philanthropist.

With all the fear mongering about the migrant caravans because that is Trump's closing argument for the midterms, Matt Gaetz piped up with this a couple of days ago:

BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source! pic.twitter.com/5pEByiGkkN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2018

And of course Fox "News" picked right up on that lie, amplifying it for every nutbag Fox watcher to savor and chew on before fueling some more hate with it.

Here we have Fox "News' blaming Mr. Soros for the women who protested Brett Kavanaugh, because of course women couldn't organize and object on their own...

Fortunately for Mr. Soros, the employee and the police were able to thwart the goals of a sick hater who spent too much time listening to Fox News this weekend. But that won't stop them. There's never anything that stops them from their white supremacist anti-Semitic agenda of hate. Nothing.

(Disclaimer: I have not ever received a check from George Soros)