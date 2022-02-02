Explosive Lawsuit Exposes Blatant Racism In NFL Hiring

Bill Belichick's mistaken texts are a major focus of the Brian Flores suit.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 2, 2022

I'm not emotionally invested in the NFL; I don't even like football. But man, this lawsuit is just disgusting and I hope Flores wins. Via CBS Boston:

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick texted the wrong Brian to congratulate him for getting the Giants’ head coaching a job, according to a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach and former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores.

The lawsuit showed text messages of Belichick sending congratulations to Flores for landing the Giants job on Jan. 24. That text was sent two days prior to Flores actually interviewing for the job.

After Flores initially appeared confused by the text message, he asked Belichick, “Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll. Just making sure.”

Belichick replied: “Sorry – I f—ed this up. I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB”

Yep. Just going through the motions so they can hire the white guy they wanted all along. And by the way: For those of you who bet on games, turns out the Miami Dolphins owner offered him $100,000 for each loss -- to put the team in a better draft position.

