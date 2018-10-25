Gingrich Blames Bomb Recipients 'Bringing This On Themselves'

If you've been reading Crooks and Liars for more than a couple weeks, you know Newt Gingrich's schtick by now.

Newt Gingrich is actually an intellectually lazy person. The good news for Newt is that daily news producers are lazier than he is.

Newt doesn't actually "think" when he answers a question. He plays Mad Libs instead, always with the latest breaking news.

{Insert tragedy/shooting/killing/bombing here} is the fault of the Democrats.

It's small wonder that those who think of Newt Gingrich as the "intellectual" of the modern conservative movement also think that Democrats are the people who want to kill their children. Newt's been drilling that into their skulls for decades. Google "Newt Gingrich Blames" to see this in action:

And so today Newt blames the VICTIMS of these pipe bomb deliveries with the skill of someone who has practiced victim blaming, a lot:

"I don’t think there is a direct connection between Trump and the people [who planted the bombs]. Look, the people you are talking about have been people who have been very hostile to conservatives."

He also said, "The mainstream media have often earned it."

By the way, we're hearing a tremendous amount of "both sides need to tone down the rhetoric" coming from conservatives on the cable news panels.

Bringing up Steve Scalise depends upon the tiny attention span of those who believe Newt Gingrich is saying something new.