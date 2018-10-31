Happy Halloween! The Only Polls To Pay Attention To Are The Ones Where You Go To Vote

Happy Halloween to all our C&L readers!

It's generally a bad idea to read the polls, but when there's a tight race and your vote could make a difference, we'll let you make an exception. I'm talking to YOU, Georgia voters. The only polls we should be counting on are the ones where we vote!

Most polls have show Kemp up a point or 2. This one has Abrams up a point with a runoff looming. https://t.co/ZXIKkrponZ — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 30, 2018

Oprah coming to stump for Stacey Abrams. Friends in Georgia please support Stacey and get all your friends to the polls! https://t.co/wzohfuEjDi — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 31, 2018

Polls aren’t votes. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 30, 2018

Still not inspired? If this doesn't get you off your ass, nothing will:

In 7 DAYS we need every patriot to get to the polls and make their voice heard LOUD and CLEAR! #VoteRepublican pic.twitter.com/IfcStYnGZe — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) October 30, 2018

NEWS: House Dem leaders, for the first time, lay out an ambitious opening salvo of bills for a majority, starting with an overhaul of campaign and ethics laws



"This is going to be a bitter pill for them all to swallow," Pelosi says, predicting a Dem win https://t.co/pArvSkV8uT — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) October 31, 2018

A big deal not bc it’ll change outcome of gov race - he was below 40 in many polls - but for the rest of ballot. A hugely consequential year in Mich.



Asked one R why Scheutte was cutting the buy. The answer: lacking cashhttps://t.co/AFnt446Tsi — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) October 30, 2018

I know! Let's ask @nick_clegg. Nick, Facebook's new transparency rules do not work, do they? Just admit it. It's a disaster. America is days aways from the polls....and Vice reporters posed as 100 US senators. And had ads accepted from them all. https://t.co/AbjMCuyh0j — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) October 31, 2018

My parents DID meet in line at the polls. And one election day when I was a teen we came home to 20 red roses for my mom & she asked my dad “what did you do?” (he was not a flowers guy) & he was like “it’s the 20th anniversary of the day we met.” THIS CAN BE YOU, SINGLE VOTERS.

Well over 200,000 people who have NEVER voted in any election before now have already cast a ballot in Texas. The state with the second highest number of first time voters, CA, has only 78,000. Keep that in mind as you assess the polls in Texas. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) October 31, 2018

This is it people. Less than one week until #ElectionDay



Do you want to get involved?



Want to join a text bank?



Want to get some fresh air and canvass?



Go HERE to get involved this weekend!https://t.co/t8bkiVu7ia — 👻low voter turnout💀 (@JordanUhl) October 31, 2018

Democrats blast Georgia's Brian Kemp for “a total disregard for election security.” @Cat_Zakrzewski in The Cybersecurity 202: https://t.co/tfVe94KS09 — Matea Gold (@mateagold) October 31, 2018

7 Timely Pieces of Advice For US Troops Being Sent To The Mexican Border via @TaskandPurpose https://t.co/fcnzIzwbvj@billkristol — Thomas E. Ricks (@tomricks1) October 31, 2018

Mine this morning: Should pro-education candidates win in Arizona, and Prop 305 go down, teachers would have a victory for public schools and a blow to the Koch bros political empire in the state https://t.co/dSEWgFDpN5 @AZBatsA @DianeRavitch @Network4pubEd @Progressive4Ed — Jeff Bryant (@jeffbcdm) October 31, 2018

