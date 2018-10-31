Jon Stewart And Dave Chapelle: 'Putin Didn't Make Us Racist'

Fabulous news: Jon Stewart and Dave Chapelle are taking a show on the road.

They sat down with Christiane Amanpour to talk comedy, Trump, and what the hell is going on.

Most media outlets are covering Jon Stewart's comments on how Trump plays the media by capitalizing on their narcissism. So they cover that part because, narcissism.

Jon Stewart explains to CNN how Trump plays the press. https://t.co/2ji9ttLHcw pic.twitter.com/FaRH7nhW51 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 31, 2018

The other takeaway from this interview is about racism.

Dave Chappelle praises Jon Stewart, who showed up at a workshop the day of the Charlottesville riot. Chappelle notes that only Stewart and Barack Obama could have defused the tension in the room.

He then notes that Putin may have stolen the 2016 election, but Putin didn't make us racist.

CHAPPELLE: Did Russia make us racist? If they kill the country that way, then we're the murder weapon. I would not even name the era after him [Trump]. He's not making the wave, he's surfing it. All he does is sing those people's greatest hits: "Build the Wall" ...he's the only one who's been brash enough to do it.

The whole interview is worth the click.