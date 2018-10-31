With less than a week to go until election day, remember that every Republican must go -- vote against them all. Even if an individual Republican seems decent and doesn't personally support the party's bigotry, theocracy, and kleptocracy, by the very act of running as Republican they are signalling that they regard gay equality, minority voting rights, women's reproductive freedom, Social Security, Medicare, millions of people's health insurance, and separation of church and state as acceptable casualties in the cause of whatever Republican policies they do run on. They are still a threat, still part of the problem.

