Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
Mike's Blog Round Up

Truthdig: Fascism feeds on the dominant group's feelings of victimization.

Beat The Press: Trump is increasing the trade deficit.

Off The Charts: States are continuing to slash higher education funding.

Black Agenda Report: Social media can help left activists but can also be weaponized against them.

Bonus Track: A suffragette writes home after being arrested and jailed for storming the government.

Round up by Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas). Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV