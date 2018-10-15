'Pistol Pete' Sessions Gets Special Help From Dallas Police

Pistol Pete Sessions is in trouble entering early voting with a strong showing by his opponent, 35-year-old Colin Allred. Allred was born and raised in Dallas. He is also a former NFL football player who left football to go to law school. Now he’s running for Congress.

The race will be a close one because Allred is very popular, has a strong academic background, and makes outstanding speeches. Y’all keep your fingers crossed for him.

Anyway, back to Pete Sessions. Because he’s for sale, he enters early voting with a couple million on hand.

Alfredo found this oddity.

Now, what this shows is that the Dallas Police Department provided security for a kickoff for Sessions.

As Alfredo asks, “Sessions personally paid the DPD for security? Hmmm, I wonder which DPD employee got that check?”

It does look odd. You’d think he’d want to avoid the appearance of impropriety. But not Ole Pistol Pete.

You can skip on over there to see what else he spent money for.

