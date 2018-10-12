Republican Dirty Tricksters CAUGHT In Arizona; May Face Charges

Two Arizona Republican bros had an "idea" this week: "Let's punk the Democrats by pretending we are communists and then donate money to them! Psych!"

What young male Republican wannabes often forget is that James O'Keefe isn't very bright, gets caught, and gets in real trouble with the law.

Like these geniuses, who were present at the Arizona GOP headquarters when the finance director of Tom O'Halleran's Democratic congressional campaign came in to return their donation.

She informed them that making a campaign donation under a false name is a violation of federal election law, and she would likely make a report to the police. The Guardian:

Making federal campaign contributions under a false identity is a crime. However, as a dirty trick, the attempt to smear opponents by linking them to unsavory political groups has a long history. In 1972, Roger Stone, then a young campaign staffer for Richard Nixon’s re-election campaign, sent a donation to Nixon’s anti-war primary opponent in the name of the Young Socialist Alliance. Stone went on to serve as Donald Trump’s longtime political adviser, a role he left early in Trump’s presidential campaign. The rural Arizona district was narrowly won by both Donald Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012. However, the non-partisan Cook Political Report classifies the race as Likely Democratic.

How long before they're fired?

I'd just like to point out that @TomOHalleran's campaign finance director, Lindsay Coleman, is a badass for walking in there are laying down the law. 🔥🔥🔥 Talk about receipts.https://t.co/k03DaKm3Gv — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 12, 2018

Arizona GOPers commit federal crime to own the libs. https://t.co/onDRAPYvIm — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2018

Hi, I’m Yam, and I have communist propaganda for everyone! If you have any questions, feel free to ask me anything anytime! — ONE SPOOKY YAM (@RyanStopIt1) October 12, 2018

Okay that last one is just random found on Twitter, but it fits, amirite?