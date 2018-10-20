Republican Mayor Of Barstow, Georgia Goes On Racist Rant At Black Voters Matter

People in Georgia are still upset about the Black Voters Matter bus that was blocked from taking 40 Black elderly citizens to the polls last week. That was awful. Remember how lame the County Administrator, Adam Brett's poor excuse for a "justification" was? So, shaky and infantilizing, and legally questionable.

Robert Morris, of Barstow, Georgia, was so angry about the Black Voters Matter bus, he went to their Facebook page to write them a post about it. Being (1) white, (2) Republican, and (3) from Georgia, though, you can imagine this was not a friendly Facebook post to the organizers of the group whose goal was to make it easier for Black citizens in the South to vote. Because being blocked from voting, lied to and infantilized, having lived through segregation and Jim Crow to gain the same rights as white Americans was not enough, Robert Morris had to beat them down some more.

Robert Morris has deleted his Facebook page since this angry post on the Black Voters Matter FB page. This may be because he is the Republican Mayor of Barstow, Georgia, which is in the same Jefferson County wherein this voter suppression and intimidation took place. Where Republican County Administrator, Adam Brett made the decision to stop the Black Voters Matter bus from bringing the senior citizens to the polls because they don't allow "political" activities on their premises during business hours. And the Republican Mayor of Barstow was still mad that Black senior citizens even tried.