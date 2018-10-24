Rick Santorum Calls Trump's Lying His 'Schtick'

We know Trump lies all the time, and that it is Rick Santorum's job to go on CNN and make excuses for him.

The excuse in this clip is that lying is a "schtick" for Trump.

Presidents of the United States of America are not allowed to have lying as their "schtick," Rick.

And don't ask why CNN has Rick Santorum on to do this.

They do it because it's cheap. Rick Santorum is a cheap way to fill the space between Cialis commercials.

If you find yourself asking why a certain conservative is allowed on cable news to spew nonsense, it's because of how cheap they've all become. Desperate for ad revenue and breaking even. It speaks volumes about their respect for viewers, to give oxygen to the statement that Trump's fearmongering about foreign invasion is a "schtick." That's right, Frothy Mix admitted it: Trump thinks they're rubes

It's a joke to all of them, Trump, Santorum, and the suits upstairs at CNN, because none of them will miss a goddamn meal no matter what Trump and his administration of grifters does to the country.