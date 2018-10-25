Sam Bee 'Thanks' Fox For 'Doing A Journalism' On Bombs

How special! Fox News tried “to do a journalism” covering the multiple pipe bombs delivered to prominent critics of the so-called president.

Samantha Bee opened her show Wednesday night pointing out a typo on the Fox News website: they published the words “white power” instead of “white powder” on a blog post.

“Suspicious package sent to CNN contained ‘some kind’ of ’white power.’” That title has now been deleted.

“I don’t mean to be critical right now, but autocorrect doesn’t change ‘white powder’ to ‘white power’ unless you type ‘white power’ a lot,” Bee said.