Sen. Warren Releases Her DNA Report: Yes, She's Part Native American

My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump ’s attacks on our heritage. And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry. pic.twitter.com/r3SNzP22f8

We've all heard the rancid Orange Cheeto mock Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" and had the same visceral disgust. Now, according to the DNA report release by Sen. Warren, the next time the Resident In Chief spouts off, he's not mocking Warren -- he's mocking her actual Native American heritage. The news was released this morning:

But Warren now has documentation to back up her family lore, thanks to an analysis performed by Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford and adviser to Ancestry and 23 and Me.

In a rollout video about Warren's heritage, the Massachusetts Democrat is seen sitting behind a laptop as she calls Bustamante.

"Now, the president likes to call my mom a liar," Warren asks him. "What do the facts say?"

Bustamante responds, "The facts suggest that you absolutely have a Native American ancestor in your pedigree." Warren is shown nodding.

[...] According to the report, "the great majority of (Warren's) identifiable ancestry is European." However, the report adds, "The analysis also identified 5 genetic segments as Native American in origin at high confidence."