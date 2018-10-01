Sharice Davids (D) Is Kicking Kevin Yoder's (R) Ass In KS-03

When Sharice Davids wins in November (as she will), she'll become just the first Native American woman elected to Congress.

It's a bit surprising that the Republicans are pulling out this early in a nominally red district (R+4), but early polling had Davids already up by 8. Yoder, who had been endorsed by Trump, committed the grievous crime earlier this summer of supporting asylum for migrants who were victims of domestic violence. Unforgivable for the cultists.

Source: The Hill