So Now The Cheeto Wants To Overturn The 14th Amendment

Let's talk about the 14th Amendment, because Trump announced during an Axios interview last night that he will sign an executive order overturning it.

"All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

First of all, what is the origin of the 14th Amendment? It was part of Reconstruction after the Civil War.

By extending citizenship to those born in the U.S., the amendment nullified an 1857 Supreme Court decision (Dred Scott v. Sandford), which had held that those descended from slaves could not be citizens.

But but but.... the Amendment did not exclude the children of Chinese immigrants, who were here for decades. That's important to remember, because wingnuts have insisted for years that it only applied to slaves.

Twitter experts are scoffing at the idea this morning. But Hillary Clinton warned us he would do it, and she's been right about everything so far. Just sayin'! And we do know that the Kochs have been pouring money in gubernatorial races BECAUSE they want to buy themselves a Constitutional convention.

FACT: Donald Trump would end birthright citizenship. https://t.co/RJfgxTC2Ou — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 5, 2016

So the question is, will he simply assert it as fact and wait for the GOP to fall in line? Or is it just another piece of red meat for his electoral base? After all, he makes quite a lot of money selling Sunny Isles condos to pregnant Russians who want their kids to be American citizens:

The lie about jus soli has been reproduced without contradiction in AP and NYT stories so far, by my count. Relatedly, here’s a revealing moment for Axios’s production process. pic.twitter.com/Xpk0hQHO3n

This NYT story reproduces a lie in its second paragraph. Birthright citizenship is the norm throughout the Americas, including in Canada and Mexico. In its 3rd paragraph, the story asserts the existence of unclarity where there is in fact broad consensus. https://t.co/lDGdGaHljy pic.twitter.com/D5JMAGFWAX — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 30, 2018

Scalia would have made extremely short work of the Anton/Trump understanding of whether birthright citizenship can be repealed under the 14th Amendment. I suspect Gorsuch will do the same. It's time someone wrote a refresher on what Textualism means as an interpretative approach. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) October 30, 2018

Birthright citizenship is enshrined by 14th amendment, which guaranteed equal rights for African Americans after Civil War. This is blatantly racist & unconstitutional exec order, 3 days after worst attack on Jewish community in US history, and should be covered as such https://t.co/SkJpttp9MD — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 30, 2018

I'm calling for all major American newsrooms to get a Constitutional editor or law reporter. To simply report that the president plans to issue an executive order to undo the 14th Amendment without also stating HE LEGALLY CANNOT is misleading and fear mongering. Do better, folks. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 30, 2018

Look: either the 14th amendment has structural integrity or it doesn’t. If you fuck with it and remove anybody from its protection, then no one protected under it is safe. Sending love to every non-white person feeling a sense of precarity today. Fuck Trump. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) October 30, 2018

Hi there. I’m Black. Many of my ancestors were slaves. The Emancipation Proclamation freed them from intolerable bondage. The 14th Amendment made them Americans. Donald Trump is trying to violate the constitution while you watch. It’s blatant. pic.twitter.com/DqkmIb1dod — emokidsloveme (@emokidsloveme) October 30, 2018

If Trump is allowed to undermine the 14th Amendment's birthright citizenship clause with an executive order, NONE of our constitutional rights are safe.



Reminder: Trump has appointed one-sixth of the federal judiciary and two SCOTUS justices. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 30, 2018

No question mark, tho. Then, later in the day, a panel to discuss the pros and cons of re-instituting slavery. The ‘pro’ side full of people fired by the President. Who have well-know reputations for lying. Moderated by a thoughtful journalist who says “both sides have a point.” https://t.co/BzUYtxcAJC — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 30, 2018

Yes, I know it’s unlikely to be more than a last minute election stunt. But if you start pounding at the pillars of the 14th amendment … a lot of terrifying stuff becomes possible. — Blair 🐝 (@BFlynnP) October 30, 2018

Did you all notice that Trump immediately suggested the 14th amendment issue after the shootings last week to direct attention back to him? Victims matter. The assaults by his people are awful and cannot be forgotten. #vote — Robert Voss, Ph.D. (@rvoss) October 30, 2018

***

We know he can't legally do this. It doesn't mean he won't try, and it will keep him controlling the headlines for as long as he wants.

You'll see a lot of right-wing armchair constitutional lawyers repeating the right-wing meme that the 14th only applied to those brought here as slaves, but that's horse hockey.

It's been shown to apply to everyone born here, again and again.