Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

My husband and I have one of our typical go-rounds about the state of politics every couple of months. We had it again this week, when my beloved started up with his "Why don't we hear the Democrats fighting?" argument, knowing that it was going to set me off into a tirade about media framing, media ownership and the very question of "If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, does it make a sound?"

It's frustrating to realize how my husband, the smartest man I've ever met with multiple grad degrees and command of multiple languages, can't recognize how much the media frames the debate for us. It's so insidious that I hear him using tired tropes of how the Dems have no message, how no one is speaking for all of us, how there are no clear leaders of the Democratic Party, etc. etc.

And I'm forced to show him my inbox, filled with strong statements from Democratic leaders like Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, and Bernie Sanders. And my guest line up notifications from the Sunday shows, with its 3 to 1 conservative slant. And then I'll point out that The New York Times has never apologized for the article right before the election saying that the FBI was not investigating Trump for his ties with the Russians while devoting endless column inches to the non-scandal of Hillary's emails. And how CNN has hired nothing but Trump proxies bound by NDAs to spin talking points. Or how most Americans now get their news from their own balkanized social media feeds oh so populated and polluted by conspiracists and Russian disinformation.

And I come back to the same question again and again: What will it take to break through that wall so that Americans--smart engaged people who don't have the time to sort through all the morass-- will know that there are people speaking the truth and standing up for Americans? Will Chuck Todd actually translate his angst into different programming? Will ANYONE push back at the spin? The lies? The conspiracies?

That's the bloody question, isn't it?

ABC's "This Week" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Panel ABC’s Tom Llamas; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Democratic strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile; Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and Rich Lowry of National Review. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia; Josh Hawley, the Republican nominee for Senate in Missouri; John Brennan, former CIA director. Panel: Peter Baker of The New York Times; Lanhee Chen of the Hoover Institution and director of domestic policy studies at Stanford University; Carol Lee of NBC; and Andrea Mitchell of NBC News. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rubio; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News elections & surveys director. Panel: Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Susan Page of USA Today and Jonah Goldberg of National Review. CNN's "State of the Union" — Sanders, Rubio; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia. Panel: Scott Jennings, former special assistant to President George W. Bush; Amanda Carpenter, Democrat strategists Paul Begala and Symone Sanders. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Max Boot of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of “The Corrosion of Conservatism: Why I Left the Right”; Ivo Daalder, U.S. permanent representative to NATO (2009-present); Tarek Masoud of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and co-author of “The Arab Spring”; Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America, professor emerita at Princeton University and author of “The Chessboard and the Web”; William Nordhaus, economist, climate change researcher and author of “The Climate Casino.” CNN's "Reliable Sources" — David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun, Gabby Orr of Politico, CNN political commentator Doug Heye and Anthony Atamanuik, host of “The President Show” on Comedy Central. Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor at The Washington Post; Shadi Hamid, contributing editor at The Atlantic and senior fellow at Brookings Institute; Genevieve Guenther, founder and director of EndClimateSilence.org; and Radhika Jones, editor in chief at Vanity Fair. "Fox News Sunday" — Kudlow; China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai. Panel: Brit Hume of Fox News; Julie Pace of The Associated Press; Karl Rove, former Bush White House senior adviser; and Philippe Reines, former Hillary Clinton senior adviser.

