Voter Registrations Spike After Taylor Swift's Instagram Post

Taylor Swift's Instagram post yesterday got Republican panties in a twist, but it got a great many of her 112 million followers to visit vote.org and in many cases to register to vote.

Suck it, Mike Huckabee.

On the subject of teen girls, it's always a treat to hear from Mike Huckabee, who fully and rabidly endorsed Roy Moore, and who urged us not to care that the Duggar boy molested his own teen sister. pic.twitter.com/xo7aSHCvNo — Slade (@Slade) October 8, 2018

Gotta love Teen Vogue, who with the rest of Twitter dragged him.

There's *always* a reason to drag Mike Huckabee! https://t.co/DkmXhJnS1Q — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) October 8, 2018

And this is horrible news for Marsha "fake investigations into baby parts for my career" Blackburn. Buzzfeed News:

"Vote.org saw [Tennessee] registrations spike specifically since Taylor's post," Guthrie said. The organization has received 5,183 in the state so far this month — at least 2,144 of which were in the last 36 hours, she said, up from 2,811 new Tennessee voter registrations for the entire month of September and just 951 in August. Guthrie said the site had also seen a big jump in the number of visitors since Swift's post, with 155,940 unique visitors in the last 24 hours — second only to the number of people who visited on National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 25 when there were 304,942 unique visitors. (The average daily user count for the site is 14,078 in 2018.) "Thank God for Taylor Swift," said Guthrie.

REMINDER: TODAY is the deadline for voter registration in many states, and you can check YOUR voter registration at vote.org. DO IT. Here's your green-screen pep talk from Shia LeBouf! DO IT!