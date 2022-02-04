Miami GOPers Caught Changing Democrats' Voter Registrations

So what were they going to do with them?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 4, 2022

Since this story first appeared, other Miamians came forward. Via Local10.com:

MIAMI – Despite the security at Haley Sofge Towers, a Miami-Dade public housing building, people with clipboards and Republican Party of Florida caps were in the hallways, door knocking.

It made registered NPA Armando Selva suspicious. “They said, “We’re doing the renewals on the voter registration, would you like to renew?” Selva recalled.

Resident Juan Carlos Salazar was not suspicious at the time. “I didn’t do anything, but they changed the party,” Salazar said, adding he noticed, “when they sent me the new registration.”

He wasn’t the only elderly resident at the public housing to come forward and say the same thing happened to them.

It's not the Democrats who are made to jump through a million hoops to vote who are committing vote fraud. It's always Republicans. Always.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue