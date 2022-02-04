Miami GOPers Caught Changing Democrats' Voter Registrations

Since this story first appeared, other Miamians came forward. Via Local10.com:

MIAMI – Despite the security at Haley Sofge Towers, a Miami-Dade public housing building, people with clipboards and Republican Party of Florida caps were in the hallways, door knocking.

It made registered NPA Armando Selva suspicious. “They said, “We’re doing the renewals on the voter registration, would you like to renew?” Selva recalled.

Resident Juan Carlos Salazar was not suspicious at the time. “I didn’t do anything, but they changed the party,” Salazar said, adding he noticed, “when they sent me the new registration.”

He wasn’t the only elderly resident at the public housing to come forward and say the same thing happened to them.