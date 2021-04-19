Misc
Florida Ferris Wheel Operator Gets A Beating After Assaulting Black Mom

A Ferris wheel operator in Florida was caught on video attacking a Black mother before being taken down by a crowd of onlookers.
Florida Ferris Wheel Operator Gets A Beating After Assaulting Black Mom
The incident was said to have occurred Saturday night at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival in Miami-Dade County.

Video shared on social media shows the mother scolding the operator as she exits the ride. The man can be seen putting his hands on the woman, pushing her back and appearing to choke her. Meanwhile, one of the woman's two children are thrust onto the hard floor of the ride.

According to people who were at the event, the ride operator had participated in another fight earlier in the evening. It was also caught on video.

