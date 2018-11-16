Is Alleged Russian Spy Mariia Butina Working Out A Plea Deal With Prosecutors?

Is alleged Russian spy Mariia Butina trying to work out a plea agreement with federal prosecutors? It appears so, if the document filed in federal court on Friday is true.

NBC reports that the filing states that both sides have requested to delay the next hearing date because they are "in negotiations regarding a potential resolution of this matter" which is legal speak for "we are trying to work out a plea.

Butina was arrested back in July and charged as acting as an "agent of Russia" - ie, a spy. She was charged with conspiracy and failing to register as a foreign agent. She allegedly got in deep with the NRA and attempted to get them to back a pro-Russian agenda.

Butina initially came to the U.S. as a student and she did actually attend classes at American University, located in Washington, D.C.

Her attorney denies she was a spy - who would admit it, though - and states that she was an "A" student who has been "cooperating with various government entities for months regarding public allegations related to her contacts with various American and Russian individuals."

Russia denies that she is a spy, of course. Butina denies she is a spy as well. And the charges are not connected to the Mueller investigation in any way. But could she possibly have information that Mueller may find useful? Who knows. The filing asks for an extra two weeks to hammer out a potential plea, so we will know shortly if Butina is cooperating or not.