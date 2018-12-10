Politics
BREAKING: Maria Butina Reaches Plea Deal

Apparently Putin's NRA Honeypot doesn't like prison, and will change her plea in court on Tuesday morning.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Oh noes, it appears Putin's National Rifle Association honeypot doesn't like being in jail. CNN:

Accused Russian spy Maria Butina appears to have reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Butina is accused of trying to infiltrate Republican political circles and party leaders during the 2016 campaign in order to advance Russian interests, and prosecutors have said the former American University student was in touch with politically powerful Russians about her activities in the US.

Her attorneys and prosecutors on Monday filed a two-page request for a "change of plea" hearing as soon as Tuesday.

Time will tell how much cooperation prosecutors demanded from Ms. Butina. I wouldn't bargain much if I were they.


