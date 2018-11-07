BREAKING: Sessions Fired As Attorney General

Jeff Sessions is out as Attorney General. He submitted his resignation late Wednesday afternoon and in the letter he references Trump asking him to resign. So he was fired. Not shocking after being dragged by Donald Trump for months now.
Here is the letter:
Trump tweets:
We will update this post as more details come in.
Karoli adds: This is an attempt on Trump's part to distract from his huge losses yesterday and Democrats' wins. We'll watch for the next round of terminations -- Kelly, Zinke, for example -- but Trump should remember that Democrats will have subpoena power, and they will use it. Devin Nunes will not be there to toady for the Russian puppet any longer.
Comments