Brian Kemp Investigating Georgia Democrats After Alleged Hacking Attempt

Another glaring conflict of interest from Georgia Sec. of State Brian Kemp.

Kemp's office said they "can't comment" on the specifics of the investigation, but that didn't stop them from commenting on who they were accusing of the crime.

From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

The Georgia Secretary of State Office, run by Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp, has launched an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia after an alleged attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system.

The Democratic Party of Georgia said Sunday the allegation is “100 percent false” and “an abuse of power” by Kemp’s office.

The Secretary of State’s Office provided few details of the investigation, two days before the election for Georgia governor between Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp’s office didn’t make any evidence public to support the allegation.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes," said Candice Broce, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office. "We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure."

Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Rebeccca DeHart called the investigation a “political stunt” just before Election Day.

“Brian Kemp is desperate to save his failing campaign, and it's likely we'll see even more of his abuses of power as the election nears,” DeHart said.