Conservative Group Loses Their Minds Over Lesbian Kiss In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

I haven't watched the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since the Thanksgiving I actually spent in New York City visiting family ten years ago, so I missed this whole kerfluffle.

It's traditional for the parade to include a performance or two from current Broadway shows. This year's outing included a song from the new musical "The Prom" which opened just recently. I'm not sure exactly what the story is about (it apparently has to do with old Broadway stars coming back to a small town high school), but at least this particular song centers around a high school couple, who happen to be lesbians and ends with the two of them kissing.

Now, if this was a heterosexual couple, it could have well been "Bye Bye Birdie," "Grease" or even "Heathers," none of them particularly wholesome musicals when you really look at the story. But this was showing a gay couple and that's just not what conservative outlet ForAmerica (with its president, David Bozell) wanted with their breakfast. Won't someone think of the children???

Millions of small children just watched two girls kiss and had their innocence broken this morning. @nbc and @Macys just blindsided parents who expected this to be a family program, so they could push their agenda on little kids. #macysthanksgivingdayparade #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/EmCLSfNmAj — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 22, 2018

Their innocence was broken by this? Histrionic, much?

The Twitterverse was understandably scornful of such handwringing.

My children’s innocence was taken when they started having active shooter drills in kindergarten. — Carol Jones (@LifeSheHas) November 24, 2018

Here's one more for you--my husband and me, on our wedding day ten years ago next May. Oh, and we're both pastors. Met in seminary. Have a good evening. pic.twitter.com/LqQcDzUqfd — Javen Swanson (@javenswanson) November 24, 2018

Huh. That’s weird when my daughter who is four asked why two girls were kissing a while back I just said “sometimes girls like other girls and people can kiss whoever they want”.



It didn’t destroy her. That’s what real freedom is. The freedom to kiss who you want.

The President of the United States of America is running interference for the Saudi prince who just had a Washington Post journalist killed, dismembered and dissolved in acid, but THIS is what’s got your panties in a wad? 🙄 — Lars Olsson (@larsolsson) November 24, 2018

“Millions of small children just watched two girls kiss and had their innocence broken...”



*chuckle*



Do tell. pic.twitter.com/AKLiARsww5 — Jonathan Blaque (@jblaque) November 24, 2018

I’m horrified that your child has to grow up in a world that has trouble with anyone expressing love no matter who they love! My grandson watched the parade and didn’t notice anything! But then he has been taught acceptance! — Tina Kiley (@tlki1957) November 24, 2018

Millions of children just watched and realized, I am not alone. #loveislove — Kristen Michelle (@KristenKayMBee) November 24, 2018

My child was traumatized when a nation elected a man who brags about sexually assaulting women, when a man was caught blocks from her school with a loaded AR after threatening revenge, when the POTUS said its ok to murder and chop journalists into pieces if you make deals with us — imperfect ally (@persistmom) November 24, 2018

We have children locked in cages, an American Journalist killed and POTUS saying, “It is what it is”, hundreds of thousands in California without homes, jobs, or schools; innocent people killed by police; school, night club, & mall shootings, AND you’re worried about a kiss!?🥴🙄 — 🌹Nikki Thompson✨ (@niknakkin69) November 24, 2018

I guess old David Bozell should be happy that he didn't see the feature of the Go-Go's jukebox musical, "Head Over Heels" pre-parade.

My LGBT daughter and I caught it in previews here in San Francisco, and it celebrates not only same sex relationships, cross-dressing, and body positivity but also features a transgender star (Peppermint from "RuPaul's Drag Race") in a specifically gender non-binary role. It THRILLED my kid to see that kind of representation and embracing that sexuality and gender for her generation run along a spectrum.

It's a brave new world that is leaving the Bozells of the world out in the cold.