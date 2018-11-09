Fox And Trump Spew Conspiracy Theories Over Midterms

Donald Trump isn't even trying anymore. Just wash rinse and repeat what Fox says, this time there must be something crooked in Florida because his guy is losing his lead as votes continue to be counted.

Let's be clear, every vote must be counted. That's where Democrats need to focus.

Thursday night Brian Kilmeade (yeah) sat in for Tucker and talked to Marco Rubio, and Hannity hosted Rick Scott. Both shows insisted that there is a conspiracy to steal the Florida election for the Democrats. Both Fox hosts went way out to sea, implicating Fusion GPS and somehow squeezing in the Steele Dossier as well.

You have GOT to listen to motormouth Kilmeade's freak out. Marco Rubio is going along:

Tucker Carlson guest host Brian Kilmeade just tied the Florida recount to Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele and the dossier pic.twitter.com/vzfi9BTcrW — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 9, 2018

Now democrat lawyers are descending on #Florida. They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted.



- They are here to change the results of election; &

- #Broward is where they plan to do it.#Sayfie



4/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2018

According to Media Matters, local media in Florida is reminding Rubio that the state elections officials he's bitching about are Republican appointees.

Sun Sentinel reporter: Rubio is wrong, “it's all there on the Div. of Elections website of the state [Rubio] represent[s].” In response to Rubio’s tweets, Sun Sentinel reporter Dan Sweeney explained that Rubio was botching the rules about the reporting of vote-by-mail ballots. As Sweeney explained, the 30-minute Election Day deadline Rubio referenced is only applicable to tabulated votes. In fact, unofficial results are due “by noon the fourth day after the election -- two days from now.”

Clearly there is massive Dem conspiracy here given how the Broward election supervisor was appointed by <checks notes> Jeb Bush. — Jerry (@Jerry_ATX) November 9, 2018

Rick Scott has been making the rounds on both Hannity and Fox and Friends crying foul over actually counting legally cast votes, and now he's SUING to stop the recount. Sound familiar?

Republicans going hard on Florida because it worked once before and got them an entire presidency!

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 9, 2018

Sean Hannity just said "somebody needs to go to jail" for trying to count all the votes in Florida pic.twitter.com/uoWyiovfHq — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 9, 2018

So Let's get this straight...



The Democrats are Asking to Count all the votes in Florida and Rick scott is suing to stop it Because He may Lose



THIS IS JUST UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/P9Q8X67En3 — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 9, 2018

You can tell this is their distraction of the day. Media Matters lists fifteen separate tweets from different right-wing "personalities" on just Florida.

They are trying to steamroll the vote count, just like they did in 2000. Count every vote. That is the law and it is the only thing that matters.